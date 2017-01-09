One of a kind

This one of a kind destination offers visitors and San Diegans alike a step back into the nineteenth century to get a feel for the old town culture.

One of the famous sites in Old Town is the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, located one hundred feet from where the first cobblestone jail once stood. With its 150 year old history, you’ll find guns, handcuffs, badges, uniforms, a jail cell and a courtroom all on display to show you how it used to be!

There are so many historical sites in Old Town, it's difficult to name them all. Other than the Colorado House, which was originally a hotel and now the Wells Fargo Museum, you certainly don't want to miss the famous Whaley House, the number one most haunted house in the United States, according to the Travel Channel's "America's Most Haunted".

Why not journey through San Diego's past from 1821 – 1872 and visit Fiesta de Reyes, located within the state park? It has a fun, historical atmosphere where you will enjoy a variety of retail stores and restaurants, all in a beautiful courtyard setting. Another popular shopping area is the new Bazaar del Mundo Shops with its authentic Mexican flair.

If dining is your pleasure, you certainly can't go wrong eating in Old Town. Whether authentic Mexican style food is your pleasure or good ol' American cuisine, the only problem you will encounter in Old Town is "where and what" to eat!

So come to Old Town, located off Interstate 8 and 5 Freeways and discover over 15 historic sites, 30 full-service restaurants, a plethora of retail shops and take a piece of history home with you.